New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Union Ministry of Communications on Monday refuted reports claiming that the second wave of coronavirus has been caused by the testing of the 5G mobile towers.

"It has come to the notice of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, that several misleading messages are being circulated on various social media platforms claiming that the second wave of coronavirus has been caused by the testing of the 5G mobile towers. These messages are false and absolutely incorrect," an official statement by the Ministry said.

The Ministry urged the public not to be misguided by the false information and rumours spread in this matter.

"The general public is hereby informed that there is no link between 5G technology and spread of COVID-19. The claims linking the 5G technology with the COVID-19 pandemic are false and have no scientific basis," the statement added.

It also informed that the testing of the 5G network has not yet started anywhere in India. (ANI)

