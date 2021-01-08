Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday asserted that the central government should bear the entire cost of vaccination.

"The Central government takes care of all state governments. They should bear the expenses for COVID-19 vaccine; this is the suitable expectation of the people," Shiv Sena leader Shinde told media persons while speaking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dry run here.

"Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also conveyed the same and urged the Centre to provide free vaccination," he added.

A second nationwide dry run is being conducted across 33 states and Union Territories today.

On January 2, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had stated that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country.

Shinde said that all the arrangements have been made and preparations for the COVID-19 vaccination in place in Thane.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted use in an emergency situation.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 52,276 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, including 18,56,109 recoveries and 49,897 deaths. (ANI)

