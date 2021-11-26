Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Friday alleged political parties are not following the Constitution properly and hence the BSP has decided not to participate in Constitution Day celebration at Central Hall of Parliament today.

"The Centre and the State Governments should conduct a thorough review on whether these parties are following the Constitution properly. That is why our party decided not to participate in the program of celebrating Constitution Day," she added.

Several Opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) have boycotted Constitution Day celebrations at the Central Hall of Parliament today.

Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date.

The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010. (ANI)

