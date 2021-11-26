New Delhi, November 26: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2020. Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can check the result on the official website of the commission – ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020 took place between August 13 and August 24.

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for Tier-II and Tier-III exams. The recruitment drive is being held for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3). Mangalore University Result 2021 For Undergraduate 1st, 3rd And 5th Semesters At Official Website mangaloreuniversity.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Result.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the commission – ssc.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link - "Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020".

For checking write-ups, click on the link of the PDF under “Write-Up”.

Click of the link of the PDF file under the “Results” column to check the result.

Take printout of the PDF file for future use.

The PDF file of the result contains columns, including names and roll numbers of the selected. Notably, CGL Tier-II and Tier-III exams are likely to be conducted from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6, 2022 respectively, reported Hindustan Times. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest information regarding the exams.

