Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the Centre had taken the decision to repeal farm laws in view of upcoming assembly elections.

Pawar was in Chandrapur to take part in the programme 'Dialogue with Entrepreneurs'.

"As Uttar Pradesh, Punjab elections are nearing and people in Haryana, Punjab started boycotting BJP, they took this decision to repeal the farm laws. We can't forget that due to this central government, farmers were forced to sit on protest for about one year," Pawar told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are among five states slated to go to assembly polls early next year.

He said the government had pressed for passage of bills in parliament without adequate discussion.

"As a Union Agriculture Minister for 10 years, I had made this commitment on farm issue which is a state subject, that without taking all stakeholders into confidence, it was not right to bring in any new measure related to farm laws," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that three central farm laws will be repealed and the relevant bills will be brought during the winter session of parliament beginning later this month. (ANI)

