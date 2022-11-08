Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday levelled a serious allegation against the Centre of using Governors in non-BJP ruled states to encroach into the powers of those governments and legislatures when horse-trading was not possible.

Also Read | RK Kulkarni Murder Case: Property Dispute Behind 82-Year-Old Retired IB Officer's Killing in Mysuru; Two Held.

Vijayan's accusation against the central government comes amidst the ongoing tussle between his LDF government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues, including appointments in universities and holding on to bills passed by the state assembly.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Gang-Raped in Sugarcane Field in Pilibhit; Case Registered Four Months After Sexual Assault.

"In many states, horse-trading of elected representatives is going on. We may have to replace the word 'horse' with something else as the prices now have really gone up. Where it is not possible, the Governors are used to encroach upon the authority of the state governments and legislatures," Vijayan said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO staff association here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)