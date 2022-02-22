Puducherry, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the Centre would always encourage the union territory of Puducherry and ensure its development.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the 12-day long 'Hunar Haat' (an exhibition of products of artisans from all over the country organised by Union Minorities Affairs Ministry) here.

"The Centre would always encourage and ensure development of Puducherry. We are always with you," Naqvi said in his brief address.

The expo driven by the theme 'vocal for local' attracted a large number of visitors.

He said artisans from various states and union territories had exhibited their products and the 'Hunar Haat' was held in Puducherry in an impressive manner and also included events related to cuisine and cultural.

Naqvi said women artisans constituted 40 per cent of the total craftsmen who participated in the 'Hunar Haat'.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had evolved and implemented several schemes for the safety of artisans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Prime Minister had asked me to implement whatever schemes were possible to protect artisans during the pandemic," he added.

Earlier addressing reporters, the Union Minister said 'Hunar Haat' was part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatosav" and was a perfect platform of protection, preservation and promotion of Indian legacy of arts and craft.

Naqvi said the Central government headed by Modi had not only protected the country's legacy of arts and craftsmanship and "it had also provided new energy and market and opportunities to indigenous products."

He highlighted the steps taken by the Prime Minister to combat the pandemic and said "the Prime Minister had fought from the front" to get the world`s largest democracy out of the biggest calamity of the century."

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who spoke on the occasion, said the 'Hunar Haat' had attracted around 11 lakh people.

The 'Hunar Haat' highlighted the theme of 'unity in diversity' as scores of artisans from different corners of the country participated and exhibited their products and skill under one roof, the Chief Minister said.

Rangasamy said the Prime Minister had a vision and is evolving and implementing schemes for the sustained growth and development of the nation and well-being of all sections of people.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Territory faced no hurdles because of prevalence of the pandemic.

"The practical planning and meticulous approach by the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (who was also present) had minimised the impact of Covid-19."

The Chief Minister said several welfare-oriented and developmental schemes were being implemented in Puducherry with funding by the Central government.

The Lt Governor said the Prime Minister's practical approach had saved the country from the pandemic even as several countries were crippled by the virus.

The territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies and Minorities J Saravana Kumar were also present.

