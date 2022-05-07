Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Centre has brought defence and economic growth on a single platform and was working to strengthen capabilities.

Also Read | Tajinder Bagga Row: Protest and Political Slugfest After BJP Leader's Arrest, Now He Faces Non-Bailable Warrant.

He said the move was towards a new strong, secure and prosperous India through two pillars of any country's might, namely defence capabilities and the size of its domestic economy.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Suspecting Her Character, Man Murders 70-Year-Old Wife, Later Attempts Suicide.

Speaking at the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence, he said a prosperous country can have adequate defence spending and also improve the quality of human resources.

"The Centre has brought defence and economic growth on a single platform and is working to strengthen defence capabilities. The government has initiated innovation for defence excellence by encouraging innovators and startups," he said.

The Union minister said the government has managed to keep the COVID-19 threat under control.

He also said India was breaking export records in recent times and other factors like GST and Income Tax collections were also extremely robust.

"India is a seeing a V-shaped recovery after the pandemic. Infrastructure and logistics are being given priority," Singh asserted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)