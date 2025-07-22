Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) In a significant ruling, the Karnataka High Court has held that Bengaluru's prestigious Century Club qualifies as a "public authority" under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, owing to the land grant it received from the then Maharaja of Mysuru in 1913.

The court held that the club is bound to provide information under the RTI Act.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

Dismissing the club's plea challenging a directive issued by the Karnataka Information Commission, Justice Suraj Govindaraj in his recent verdict, observed that the grant of 7.5 acres of prime land abutting Cubbon Park constitutes substantial financial support from the State. This, the court said, brings the club within the ambit of the RTI Act.

"The grant of land on which the petitioner club is located amounts to substantial financing by the State, made by the then Maharaja of Mysuru, thereby attracting the provisions of the RTI Act," Justice Govindaraj stated in his order.

Also Read | Chhatarpur: Minor Girl Accidentally Swallows Magnet While Playing at Home in MP, Doctor Successfully Removes Foreign Object Without Surgery.

The court pointed out that the club's entire existence is tied to the land granted in 1913, with all its facilities and benefits accessible only through physical presence on the premises.

"Without this land, the club's very functioning would be questionable," the order said.

The court also dismissed the club's argument that it operates solely through contributions from its members. It observed that regardless of its funding model, the club's reliance on the land is absolute. "If the current market value of the land is considered, the contribution from members is negligible in comparison," the court noted.

The case traces back to 2012, when Advocate S Umapathy had filed an RTI application seeking specific records under Section 4 of the Act. The club declined the request, claiming it was not a public authority.

Umapathy then approached the Karnataka Information Commission, which in 2018 ordered the club to furnish the information. The club challenged this order in court.

During the hearing, the club argued that the land was a personal grant from the Maharaja, who was also the Patron-in-Chief of the club, and not an act of state funding.

The court rejected this line of reasoning, stating that no evidence was presented to prove the land belonged personally to the Maharaja. "The land was part of the Kingdom of Mysore's holdings, and thus the grant was a governmental act," the court ruled.

Concluding that the club received a significant and state-backed benefit foundational to its existence, the High Court upheld the Information Commission's decision and directed the club to comply with the RTI request.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)