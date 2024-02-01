Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 1 (ANI): As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Gajapati and Dhenkanal to review the progress of developmental works in the district and interacted with students and general public, said an official statement on Thursday.

The senior official attended the Maha Guru Abhisheka ceremony at Padmasambhava Monastery, Jiranga and offered prayer. Later, he interacted with the priests and devotees and reviewed the progress of the development of the monastery at Rs 2.68 crores which was sanctioned after his earlier visit to this place in May last year, added the official statement.

He reviewed the progress of various development projects with the district collector and other senior officials and directed the officials to ensure the project implementation was as per timelines.

Kartik Pandian also participated in the Nua-O Program and interacted with students of all colleges of Dhenkanal. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youth to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements and urged the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life.

Kartik Pandian said that so many such role models have emerged from the Dhenkanal district who have all been students from different government schools and colleges. They have achieved success because of hard work and determination. He motivated the students to believe in their goals and work hard with self-confidence.

The transformation works are under progress in 56 nos. of Govt. and Aided colleges and Higher Secondary Schools in Dhenkanal district for Rs 34.50 crores. He reviewed the progress and directed the administration to ensure the completion of the works by February.

He also reviewed some of the major projects taken up after the previous visit of Kartik Pandian to Dhenkanal District in July 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public. (ANI)

