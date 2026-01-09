Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Haryana government has ordered all empanelled hospitals to install live CCTV cameras in their High Dependency Units (HDU) and Intensive Care Units (ICU) to ensure transparency and stop the misuse of funds under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Mandatory Live CCTV Surveillance in HDU/ICU for Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) Beneficiaries will enhance transparency, accountability, and effective monitoring in the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), and prevent any potential misuse of the scheme's benefits, the following directives have been issued for strict compliance by all empaneled government and private hospitals across Haryana.

These guidelines apply to all hospitals in Haryana empanelled under AB-PMJAY that provide inpatient services. All empanelled hospitals must ensure that Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries admitted to High Dependency Units (HDU) and Intensive Care Units (ICU), whether or not on ventilator support, are under continuous live CCTV surveillance.

CCTV cameras will be installed and remain operational in HDU/ICU areas at all times. Keeping the patient's Privacy in focus, camera positioning will allow verification of the patient's presence and the delivery of medical care while upholding the patient's dignity and privacy.

The live CCTV feed or access link for the HDU and ICU sections must be shared immediately with the State Health Agency (SHA) / State Headquarters. Following this decision, the Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed its opposition to the order.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with a delegation led by Ryo Murao, Managing Director and India Head of Mizuho Bank of Japan, at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting focused on strengthening economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for strategic investments in Haryana.

During the discussions, the delegation expressed keen interest in entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana. Key areas identified for collaboration included automobile manufacturing, education, financial services and, notably, the semiconductor sector, which is emerging as a critical area of global and national importance, according to an official release.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that, impressed by Haryana's progressive policies and robust Ease of Doing Business ecosystem, Mizuho Bank has relocated its Delhi office to Gurugram. They sought continued cooperation and support from the State Government to further expand their operations and investment footprint in Haryana.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation of the State Government's full support and said Haryana is committed to providing a stable, investor-friendly environment backed by transparent governance, modern infrastructure and skilled manpower. He emphasised that Haryana's strategic location, policy reforms, and proactive administrative approach make it a preferred destination for global investors, particularly in high-tech and knowledge-driven sectors.

On the occasion, Nayab Singh Saini also presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Ryo Murao and discussed its timeless philosophy and universal message of duty, ethics and balanced decision-making. The Department of Foreign Cooperation is a dedicated Haryana Government department responsible for the state's diplomacy, bilateral and multilateral relations, and assistance to the Haryanvi Diaspora. It advances the state government's vision to transform Haryana through a 'Go Global Approach'. (ANI)

