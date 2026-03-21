Kottayam (Kerala) [India], March 21 (ANI): Congress leader and Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen filed his nomination for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections on Saturday, expressing confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would return to power in the state.

Oommen submitted his nomination papers to Revenue Divisional Officer Shibu P in Kottayam, accompanied by party workers and supporters.

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Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Oommen said, "Today I have submitted my nomination for the election. The victim of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has paid the amount for the nomination. After the election, UDF will win and a new Chief Minister will lead the Kerala government."

The Puthuppally seat holds significant political importance for the Congress, being a traditional stronghold of the party. Oommen, son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, is seeking to retain the constituency amid electoral contest in the state.

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The nomination filing comes amid heightened political activity in Kerala, with major parties intensifying their campaigns. Earlier in the day, BJP leader V Muraleedharan filed his nomination as the party's candidate from the Kazhakkuttom constituency for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma present in a show of support.

Addressing reporters, Muraleedharan said the presence of top leadership reflected the importance being given to Kerala by the party's central command.

"It shows the importance that the Prime Minister and the central leadership of BJP is giving to the elections of Kerala and to the people of Kerala. The development of Kerala is of prime importance, the welfare of Kerala is of prime importance to PM Modi. That is why the central leadership felt that the entire country's BJP leadership should come and support BJP and the people of Kerala," he said.

The Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4. The contest is expected to be primarily between the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led UDF, while the BJP-led NDA is aiming to expand its presence. (ANI)

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