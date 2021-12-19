Amritsar, December 19: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached the Golden Temple here on Sunday, a day after a man was beaten to death after an alleged sacrilege attempt there. The chief minister is expected to meet senior police and administration officials in the city.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. Also Read | Omicron COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 145.

#WATCH Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visits Golden Temple in Amritsar Punjab government has constituted SIT to probe sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple pic.twitter.com/gMXmBNPPFY — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner and other officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)