Star Indian batter Shubman Gill has been confirmed absent from the ongoing Punjab vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match. The prolific right-hander's absence is due to his sudden illness, which, as per sources, is attributed to food poisoning. The 24-year-old opener, a key figure in India's limited-overs setup, will thus be missing the domestic 50-over match in Jaipur, which was intended to provide the ODI captain with match practice ahead of IND v NZ ODI 2025. Arshdeep Singh Claims Third List-A Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Punjab vs Sikkim VHT 2025-26 Match.

Sudden Illness Delays Return

Sportstar reports that Gill was a certainty in Punjab's XI for the VHT Elite Group C match at Jaipur, but the ace batter got food poisoning at the last minute. Gill has lately been struggling with injuries, having missed the IND vs SA T20Is due to a toe injury last month.

Impact on Punjab's Campaign

Gill's absence marks a significant void for the Punjab team. As one of the most consistent and explosive batters in Indian cricket, his presence would have provided immense strength and experience to the squad. His leadership and ability to anchor an innings or accelerate when needed are invaluable assets.

While Punjab possesses a talented roster, the team will need to adjust their strategy and rely on other key players to step up in Gill's absence, particularly in the initial group stage matches against formidable opponents. The situation offers an opportunity for other promising state cricketers to showcase their talent and make a mark.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Context

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's premier domestic 50-over competition, featuring teams from across the country. It serves as a crucial platform for young talents to impress national selectors and for established players to maintain form. The tournament is typically played before or after major international series, making player availability a constant consideration for state associations.

Punjab, a strong contender in domestic cricket, will be looking to make a deep run in the tournament despite the absence of one of their most high-profile players. Sarfaraz Khan's 157-Run Blitz In Mumbai vs Goa VHT 2025-26 Match Sets Social Media Reactions Ablaze.

Gill's Recent Form and Future Engagements

Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form over the past year, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the Indian batting line-up in One-Day Internationals and Test cricket. His consistent performances have seen him break numerous records and become one of the most exciting young talents globally.

His immediate focus is expected to remain on his fitness and international assignments for the Indian team. While his return to domestic cricket is anticipated eventually, it will likely be contingent on his international schedule and any specific directives from the national selectors and team management.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sportstar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).