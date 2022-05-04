Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a ban on the movement of vehicles on mountain routes in the state from 10 am to 4 pm in view of the Chardham Yatra.

"It has been decided by the government to ban the movement of vehicles on mountain routes from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm during Chardham Yatra," Uttarakhand Transport Commissioner Ranveer Singh Chouhan told ANI.

Also Read | Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Muslims, Hindus Celebrate Eid Together in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

The decision has been taken for the convenience and safe journey of the pilgrims on Chardham Yatra.

He said this year's Chardham Yatra is expected to attract a large number of pilgrims.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant in India: ‘One Confirmed Case of XE COVID Variant Detected in India’, Says INSACOG.

The Chardham Yatra begins on Akshaya Tritiya when the doors of Gangotri-Yamnotri are opened. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will be opened for devotees on May 6 and Badrinath Dham on May 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)