Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): Flight operations at Chennai Airport faced significant disruptions as a result of the thick fog that blanketed the area on Tuesday.

The low visibility conditions made it challenging for pilots to take off and land safely, leading to delays and diversions of several flights throughout the day. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updates and schedules as the dense fog lingered into the morning hours, creating a tricky travel situation for many.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 4, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to airport officials, 6 flights were diverted to Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad and more than 15 departing flights from Chennai have been delayed.

In total, over 25 arrivals and departures were disrupted due to the sudden dense fog, leaving passengers facing significant difficulties, and causing inconvenience to passengers.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 4 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The diverted flight included a British Airways flight from London carrying 317 passengers was diverted to Bengaluru. An Oman Airlines flight from Muscat with 252 passengers was also redirected to Bengaluru. An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad with 162 passengers and another IndiGo flight from Pune with 152 passengers were both diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight from Kuwait carrying 148 passengers was unable to land in Chennai and kept circling in the air.

Similarly, flights scheduled to depart from Chennai to destinations such as Delhi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Vijayawada, Andaman, London, and Singapore were delayed.

https://x.com/IndiGo6E/status/1886615837349699806

https://x.com/airindia/status/1886613567408930848

Air India and IndiGo flights have issued a travel advisory due to dense fog conditions, advising travellers to check their flight status.

According to the IMD regional weather report, it warned of Mist/Haze is likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets of Tamilnadu and Telangana. The shallow to moderate Fog/Mist is likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets of Interior Karnataka.

Residents woke up to dense fog in the early morning, affecting visibility. The low visibility caused slow traffic and delayed flights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)