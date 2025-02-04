Shillong Teer Results Today, February 4 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

Mumbai, February 4: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is releasing the Shillong Teer Results of February 4, 2025, for games including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai games. Players eagerly awaiting the outcome can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. One can also find the Shillong Teer Result of February 4 along with winning numbers below. This traditional lottery-based game, played at Shillong’s Polo Ground, continues to draw thousands of participants daily, contributing to the cultural heritage of Meghalaya.

The Shillong Teer game, held in two rounds, determines the winning numbers based on the number of arrows hitting the target. More than just a game, Shillong Teer is a cherished tradition that combines archery with a lottery, attracting players from across Meghalaya and beyond. Held daily, except Sundays, the first round kicks off at 10:30 AM, with the second round taking place later in the day. Players eager to check today’s results can visit the Shillong Teer Result Chart online or find the updates below. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 3 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 4, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result Chart for February 4, 2025, will be published online after both rounds are completed. Round 1 results will be announced at 4:00 PM, with Round 2 following at 4:50 PM. Players can check the winning numbers on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To access the results, visit these sites and look for the "Shillong Teer Result for February 4, 2025" section. Both round’s winning numbers will be posted, allowing participants to verify their bets and claim their rewards. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 17

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 51

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game that is widely enjoyed in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), it is held from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground, Shillong. The game takes place in two rounds, where archers aim their arrows at targets. Participants bet on numbers between 0 and 99, and the winning numbers are decided based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. While Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya, it is regulated by the state's lottery laws and has become an important cultural pastime.

