Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the phone on vaccination drive for all above the age of 18 years from May 1, the Chief Ministers' office said.

In a series of tweets, the CMO on Monday informed that Congress President Sonia Gandhi also spoke to the Chief Minister on phone to enquire about COVID19 control efforts in the state.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Bhupesh Baghel over the phone on vaccination drive for all above the age of 18 years from May 1. CM informed Home Minister that state government has ordered for both Covishield and Covaxin from concerned companies," CMO said.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to CM Bhupesh Baghel on phone to enquire about Covid-19 control efforts in the state. CM apprised her of the efforts of state government to control Covid-19," it added.

Chhattisgarh is currently dealing with a massive surge in coronavirus cases. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,23,835 active Covid cases in the state, while 5,21,217 have recovered from the viral infection and 7,310 succumbed to it.

As many as 53,62,447 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in Chhattisgarh so far. (ANI)

