New Delhi, March 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, questioning his frequent foreign visits and accusing him of spreading misinformation about not being allowed to speak in Parliament. Referring specifically to Gandhi's time in abroad, Shah said that when it is a chance to speak in the House, the Congress leader is "seen in Germany or England," instead of participating in debates.

Shah's remarks came during a heated discussion on the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Home Minister dismissed the allegation that the Leader of Opposition's voice is being suppressed, saying it is up to members themselves to decide when they speak during debates. "LoP has grievances that he is not allowed to speak and that his voice is stifled. I would like to ask him who will decide who has to speak? The Speaker? No, you have to decide this," Shah said. Lok Sabha Rejects No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla: NDA Defeats Opposition Resolution by Voice Vote Amid Ruckus.

He added that data from the 18th Lok Sabha shows Congress MPs collectively spoke for 157 hours and 55 minutes, questioning why Gandhi himself did not utilise those opportunities. "But when it is a chance to speak, you are seen in Germany, in England. Then he complains...Congress MPs spoke for 157 hours and 55 minutes in the 18th Lok Sabha. How much did the LoP speak? Why did you not speak? Which Speaker stopped you? Nobody can. Misinformation is spread to defame the Lok Sabha," he said.

Earlier, defending the Speaker's office, Shah strongly criticised the Opposition for bringing a no-confidence motion against Birla. According to the Home Minister, such a move undermines the dignity of the parliamentary institution. While recalling past parliamentary traditions, Shah noted that when the BJP-led alliance was in the Opposition, it never attempted to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. "We worked as a constructive Opposition and preserved the dignity of the post," he said.

Shah further emphasised that the Constitution assigns the Speaker the role of a neutral mediator in the House. Casting doubts on the Speaker's impartiality, he argued, damages a foundational pillar of India's democratic system. "In 75 years, both Houses of Parliament have strengthened the foundation of our democracy deeply. By questioning the Speaker, the Opposition is casting suspicion on that very foundation," Shah said. Calling the motion unprecedented in recent decades, Shah described it as a troubling development for parliamentary politics. Amit Shah Says Hindu Refugees From Afghanistan, Pakistan Have Same Right to India As PM Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Visit

#WATCH | "Suno, ab sun'na padega," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah angrily as Opposition MPs raise protest as he reads out the attendance sheet of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi from 15th to 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/9w2DbOZO4m — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

"This is not ordinary. After nearly four decades, a no-confidence motion against a Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for parliamentary politics and for this House," he added. Meanwhile, the motion was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed on Tuesday, with more than 50 MPs standing in support of the resolution. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, granted leave to move the motion and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution. A total of 118 Opposition MPs signed the resolution, alleging "partisan behaviour" by the Speaker.