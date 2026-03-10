Mumbai, March 10: A Pima County Jail inmate has filed a federal lawsuit against Sheriff Chris Nanos and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, seeking USD 1.35 million in damages over alleged COVID-19 safety violations. The plaintiff, Christopher Michael Marx, claims that the department's failure to adhere to health protocols placed his life in jeopardy. The legal action comes as Sheriff Nanos faces mounting public scrutiny over his department's handling of the high-profile disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Discovery of Woman’s Body in Phoenix Canal Sparks Speculation Amid Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother.

Allegations of Health Protocol Failures

In court documents filed March 5 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Marx alleges that sheriff’s deputies created a dangerous environment by cross-contaminating jail units. Marx claims a deputy worked simultaneously between a quarantined unit housing COVID-19 positive inmates and his own unit without following sanitation procedures. According to the filing, the deputy allegedly moved between these areas - even while serving meals - without disinfecting or using proper protective measures. Marx asserts that the entire unit was placed on lockdown due to this specific deputy's movements, which he describes as a constant "threat" to his safety. "This put my life in jeopardy with their action, constantly", Marx wrote in the lawsuit. "I could have died", he added.

Legal Basis and Demands of Christopher Michael Marx

Marx, who was convicted of shoplifting in late 2024, argues that the department’s actions constitute "cruel and unusual punishment" and violate the Declaration of Rights under Article Two of the Arizona State Constitution.

The lawsuit seeks several forms of redress:

Monetary Damages: USD 1,350,000, which Marx intends to donate toward housing for the formerly homeless.

USD 1,350,000, which Marx intends to donate toward housing for the formerly homeless. Formal Apology: A personal apology from Sheriff Chris Nanos.

A personal apology from Sheriff Chris Nanos. Policy Reform: A court order ensuring that deputies properly disinfect themselves when moving between quarantined and non-quarantined units.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' Leadership Under Scrutiny

The lawsuit adds to a growing list of challenges for Sheriff Nanos. His administration is currently under fire for the lack of progress in the search for Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1. Internal critics and local labor leaders have expressed concern that the Sheriff's leadership style is hindering the investigation. Sgt. Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organisation, recently stated that there is a "common belief" within the agency that the Guthrie case has been hampered by professional friction between the Sheriff’s Office and federal partners like the FBI. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Releases New Plea for Missing Mother As Family Offers USD 1 Million Reward, Says ‘We Still Believe in a Miracle’ (Watch Video).

Departmental Response

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has not yet issued a formal response to the allegations in the Marx lawsuit. Historically, correctional facilities have faced significant legal hurdles regarding the balance of inmate safety and operational staffing during viral outbreaks. As of Tuesday afternoon, no suspects have been named and no major leads have been publicised in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance. The federal court is expected to review the merit of Marx’s filing in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).