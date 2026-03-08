Actor Vijay Deverakonda has captured hearts across social media with a thoughtful response to a young fan who questioned why she was excluded from his recent wedding to actress Rashmika Mandanna. Following their intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, the couple has been actively engaging with their fanbase to celebrate their union. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Grand Wedding Reception: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar Attend Function.

Vijay Deverakonda Replies to His Little Fan Who Complained About Not Being Invited to His Wedding

The interaction began when a video of the young girl went viral, in which she innocently asked her favourite actor, "Am I not your fan too? What about us?" The child’s disappointment stemmed from the fact that the wedding was a private affair attended only by close friends and family.

What Did Vijay Deverakonda's Little Fan Tell Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by urs lucky thalli 😍 (@urs_luckythalli)

A Personal Invitation

Deverakonda, known for his "Rowdy" persona and close bond with his supporters, personally replied to the child in Telugu. Using the affectionate term "Bujjithallii" (precious child), the actor extended a special invitation to his home.

"I will invite you home for lunch," the actor wrote. "Tell me your favourite food and sweets, and we will have them all prepared at home to eat together."

Vijay Deverakonda's Sweet Invitation to the Little Fan

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The gesture was quickly supported by his new wife, Rashmika Mandanna, who reshared the video on her Instagram stories. She added a playful note promising the young fan a "special gift" when they meet.

Nationwide Celebrations of ViRosh Wedding

While the wedding itself was restricted to a small guest list to honour Telugu and Kodava traditions, the couple has gone to significant lengths to include their broader fanbase.

On March 1, the duo dispatched "trucks filled with love and sweets" to various cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Additionally, they organised Annadanam (community meals) at several temples to seek blessings for their new chapter.

From Reel to Real

The marriage of Deverakonda and Mandanna, frequently referred to by fans as "#Virosh" marks the culmination of years of public speculation. The pair first shared the screen in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019.

Despite long-standing rumours, the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship until officially announcing their wedding in February 2026. Following their Udaipur nuptials, they hosted a star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4, attended by industry peers including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Pawan Kalyan. Did Allu Arjun’s Bouncer Push Jr NTR’s Body Double Eshwar Harris at VIROSH Wedding Reception? Here’s What Happened (Watch Video).

The couple is expected to return to the big screen together in the upcoming film Ranabaali, scheduled for release later this year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Vijay Deverakonda). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).