Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that he will discuss issues like Good and Services Tax (GST), Naxal-affected areas and their development and other issues concerning the state during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Speaking to the reporters before leaving for New Delhi, Baghel said, "I am going to Delhi to have a meeting with the Home Minister. There are a lot of issues in Chhattisgarh about I have to discuss. One of them is the GST issue."

"If we get that money, we will work for the development of Naxal-prone areas. The other issue is that money has been deducted from our state's part for the CRPF. There are more such issues that I will hold discussions on."

Commenting on the violent incidents reported across various parts of the country recently, the Chief Minister said that the police have the responsibilities to control such situations, however, "orchestrated conspiracies are dangerous for the nation". (ANI)

