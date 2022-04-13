Motorola officially launched the Moto G52 smartphone in Europe. The device has been introduced as the successor to the Moto G51 handset, which was launched last year. The smartphone will be available for pre-order later this month. It will be offered in two shades - charcoal grey and porcelain white. Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,999.

Moto G52 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto G52 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the Moto G52 smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Moto G52 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Moto G52 retails at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,600) for the sole 4GB + 128GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).