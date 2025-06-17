Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday flagged off 48 new government vehicles for the Transport Department, all bearing CG-02 registration numbers, marking a significant upgrade from the earlier reliance on rental vehicles.

"Today is a matter of pride for the Transport Department, as it has been provided with 48 new government vehicles, all with CG-02 registration numbers, in one go. Earlier, the department used rental vehicles and such, which didn't generate much excitement. But now, with these brand-new CG-02 numbered vehicles--48 in total--being handed over to the Transport Department, we extend our heartfelt congratulations," Sai said.

The initiative aims to strengthen road safety campaigns and improve emergency medical transport across the state.

"Certainly, these vehicles will help raise awareness about road safety and help reduce road accidents. They will also be effectively used to transport people to hospitals on time and save lives. So, many congratulations once again," he added.

Responding to a reporter's question about the notification for the 2026 census, Sai credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling a long-pending commitment, contrasting it with the Congress party's inaction during its tenure.

"This is a very good decision, Honourable Prime Minister. The Congress party always talked about a caste-based census, but despite being in power for a long time, it could never carry it out. That task has now been completed by our Honourable Prime Minister -- thank you," he said.

On Saturday, CM Sai launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress, accusing it of large-scale corruption during its tenure, in connection with the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam.

Speaking to the media, CM Sai asserted that central and state agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the case, and assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

"For the entire 5 years, they have done corruption. Now, central and state agencies are investigating it, and action will definitely be taken against the culprits. If they feel that injustice is being done to them, then they can definitely go to court. And what can they do? They can do this only because they are in the opposition," he said.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Raipur Zonal Office provisionally attached three immovable properties worth Rs 6.15 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam case. (ANI)

