Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 1 (ANI): A special transmitter jacket and a hat, which automatically changes its colour according to a traffic signal, have been prepared for traffic police personnel deployed at different junctions to manage vehicular movement in Chhattisgarh's Durg.

The unique jacket and hat have been developed by Professor Srinivas of the Electricals Department of Bhilai Institute of Technology (BIT) College, Durg.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget Today; Last Full Budget of Modi Government 2.0.

The jacket and hat are equipped with receivers, LED lights and transmitter and prepared at a cost of Rs 8,000. They work in sync with traffic signal, the professor said.

Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said, "Durg Police work in direction to reduce the number of road accidents in the district. But due to the violation of traffic rules and poor road conditions, the accidents do not seem to stop."

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad; 14 Killed and Several Injured (See Pics and Video).

"Now, we have been given a unique jacket and a hat, and will be used by traffic police personnel while on duty to manage traffic," SP Pallav said.

He added that the jacket would change its colour according to the signal. Similarly, a receiver was also installed in the hat which would also change its colour according to the traffic signal.

SP Abhishek Pallav was also spotted wearing the transmitter jacket at Patel Chowk and managed the traffic system there.

The jacket not only provides protection to the traffic personnel, but also helps in spreading awareness among the people about the traffic management.

"This system is being used on a trial basis at Patel Chowk. If all goes well, we will scale it up and introduce at all squares and crossroads," SP Pallav added.

There are no such provisions or arrangements made either from the police manual or from the police headquarters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)