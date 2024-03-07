Chhattisgarh [India], March 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a government residential girls porta cabin school in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the late hours of Wednesday in the Chintakonta porta-cabin in the Awapalli Police Station area of Bijapur.

All the girls inside the cabin were rescued, the police official added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

