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Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): A Naxal area commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests under Chhote Betiya police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.

Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said the slain Maoist has been identified as area commander Rupi.

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A body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site, officials added.

Further details regarding the encounter are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)