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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam (Session 1) results for 2026 as early as next week, with around 25 lakh students awaiting their scores. While the board has not confirmed an official date, the results may be released earlier than usual due to the upcoming second examination cycle scheduled for May.

The anticipated early declaration marks a shift from CBSE’s traditional timeline, where results are typically announced in mid-May. In 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13. This year’s revised schedule reflects changes introduced under a new two-session examination system. CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Likely Soon.

Where to Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

Once declared, students can access their results through official platforms, including:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Digital marksheets and certificates will also be made available via DigiLocker shortly after the results are announced.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit the official result portal at cbse.gov.in

Click on the “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin

Submit the information to view and download the result

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready, as official websites may experience heavy traffic after the announcement.

Revised Exam Structure in 2026

The 2026 academic year introduces a significant change in CBSE’s evaluation process. Students now have the option to appear for a second round of board exams (Session 2) to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

The move is intended to reduce academic pressure and provide students with an additional opportunity to enhance their performance within the same academic year. CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When and How To Check Scorecards.

CBSE began the 2026 board examinations on February 17. Class 10 exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams ended on April 10. This year, more than 43 lakh students appeared for the exams across India. Approximately 25 lakh students took the Class 10 exams, while around 18.5 lakh students appeared for Class 12.

The scale of the examination remained extensive, with Class 10 students tested across 83 subjects and Class 12 students across 120 subjects at thousands of centres nationwide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).