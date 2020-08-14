Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 14 (ANI): With 478 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh, the tally for coronavirus reached 14,030 in the state on Thursday.

According to the state health department, there are 4,255 active cases, 9,658 discharges and 117 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

