Raipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 32 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.91 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,77,464, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,142, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 37 and stood at 11,63,187, leaving the state with 135 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with six cases. No coronavirus case was reported from 14 districts," the official said.

With 3,518 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,87,31,809, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,464, new cases 32, death toll 14,142, recovered 11,63,187, active cases 135, today tests 3,518, total tests 1,87,31,809.

