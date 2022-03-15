Raipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Six Naxals surrendered on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as part of the police's 'Puna Narkom' campaign to get Maoist ultras back into the mainstream, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Arrested for Killing Her Parents in Bijnor.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma identified the six surrendered ultras as Kartam Kosa, Sodi Lakhma, Kawasi Deva, Kawasi Manga, Padam Somdu and Mandvi Ganga, all lower rungs functionaries in the outlawed movement.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court's Verdict on Hijab Unconstitutional, Says Campus Front of India.

"They have laid down arms citing disappointment with the Maoist ideology and also due to our campaign called Puna Narkom (which means new dawn in the local Gondi dialect). Ganga has cases under IPC and Arms Act provisions, while others have also taken part in incidents of violence," the SP informed.

As per the rehabilitation and surrender policy of the state government, necessary assistance will be provided to the surrendered Naxals, Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)