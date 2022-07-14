New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday attended the farewell banquet hosted in his honour by the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "In the last five years, I had the privilege of visiting many military institutions and units in far-flung areas where he had occasions to interact with the brave personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Their devotion to duty, their spirit of 'Service before Self' and commitment to the cause of national security inspire the entire country. We are indeed proud of our Armed Forces who are safeguarding our frontiers in the most difficult terrains and amid challenging climatic and operational conditions."

Also Read | EMM Negative: Gujarat Man Identified With India’s First And World’s Tenth Unique Blood Group.

"I feel a deep sense of pride in having served as the Supreme Commander of one of the most committed and competent Armed Forces in the world," he added.

The President said that the team spirit and 'never say die' attitude displayed by the Armed Forces during the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts put in by them for setting up hospitals, distributing relief material and extending every possible assistance to civil administration are praiseworthy.

Also Read | Meet Ashish Sharma, a YouTuber Who Has Helped People Learn About and Lead the Cryptocurrency Sector.

"Selfless efforts Armed Forces during several disaster management operations have also been commendable," he said.

He expressed happiness that during his tenure as the Supreme Commander, the induction of women in the National Defence Academy has also been initiated.

He said, "It is a great step which would give an opportunity to our daughters to serve the nation by enrolling in the military. They would prove to be worthy daughters of Mother India." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)