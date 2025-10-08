Bihar (Patna) [India], October 7 (ANI): As Bihar gears up for the Assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday announced key appointments to lead the party's poll preparations.

Arun Bharti, LJP(R) MP, has been appointed as the Election Incharge for Bihar, while Raju Tiwary, State President of LJP(R) Bihar, will serve as Co-In-Charge.

Earlier today, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Bihar election in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with other party leaders, held a meeting with Chirag Paswan, the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), likely to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

Union Minister Pradhan was accompanied by the party's Bihar BJP in-charge, Vinod Tawde, and state minister Mangal Pandey as they met with Union Minister Paswan at his residence in Delhi.

Earlier on October 4 and 5, Union Minister Pradhan had gone to Patna to review the preparations of the party for the upcoming elections. The election committee held a meeting with all 18 members at the party's Patna office.

The meeting focused on evaluating 60 "sitting seats" and discussed the performance of current MLAs and potential candidates. Emphasis was placed on prioritising women and youth.

The NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party, Jan Suraaj.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes scheduled to be held on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore. (ANI)

