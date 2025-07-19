Nagpur, Jul 19 (PTI) A protest was held in Nagpur on Saturday to condemn BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's alleged remarks against Christian priests.

Padalkar, a legislator from Jat constituency in Sangli district, announced last month that he would give cash rewards to anyone who thrashed those visiting villages for religious conversions.

His remarks came after a 28-year-old pregnant woman died by suicide in Sangli district because of an alleged demand for dowry from in-laws and pressure to practise Christianity.

‘Nagpur Masih Samaj', which represents Christians, led Saturday's protest at Samvidhan Square in the city.

The protesters also opposed the government's plan to enact an anti-conversion law in the state, terming the move “unnecessary” and “discriminatory”, the organisation said in a release.

Leaders of the Masih Samaj demanded that an FIR be registered against Padalkar, who is currently in the spotlight over his spat with NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad.

Advocate Vipin Bower, one of the organisers, said they will submit a memorandum to the district collector seeking urgent legal action. The release said the community would move court if the authorities fail to respond to its demands.

Congress city chief and local MLA Vikas Thakre, who joined the protest, slammed the BJP MLA. “Christians are peace-loving people, and such remarks are unwarranted. We are elected to serve, not to hurt and threaten,” said the release, quoting Thakre.

Padalkar had alleged last month that the Sangli woman ended her life due to harassment for religious conversion and dowry.

The BJP leader was caught in a huge controversy earlier this week after supporters of him and Awhad clashed in the Vidhan Bhavan, the legislature complex in south Mumbai, when the House was in session.

Shocking videos of the two groups pummelling each other and having to be dragged back by security personnel went viral on social media, causing embarrassment to the government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also expressed displeasure over the incident, saying the image of everyone in the legislature had been maligned due to what happened in Vidhan Bhavan.

