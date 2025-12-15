New Delhi, December 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday made serious allegations against former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, claiming that they had allowed the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to install nuclear-powered surveillance equipment on the Nanda Devi peak in the Himalayas during the 1960s, ostensibly to monitor China.

In a post on the social media platform X, Dubey alleged that the covert operation was carried out in multiple phases, first in 1964 during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, and later in 1967 and 1969 under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He claimed that the nuclear-powered espionage equipment was eventually abandoned on the mountain after American operatives withdrew, leaving behind hazardous material in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region. ‘SIR Is Rajiv Gandhi’s Legacy, Opposition Spreading Misinformation’, Claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Nishikant Dubey Makes Allegations Against Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi

भारत के पहले प्रधानमंत्री नेहरु जी ने 1964 में तथा पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा जी ने 1967,1969 में अमेरिका के CIA से मिलकर न्यूक्लियर जासूसी उपकरण चीन के लिए हिमालयन नंदा देवी में स्थापित करवाया ।सभी उपकरण वहीं छोड़कर अमेरिकी भाग गए ।आज गंगा किनारे रहने वाले लोगों को उत्तराखंड से… pic.twitter.com/lGZxIGTQaS — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) December 15, 2025

In his post, Dubey wrote, "India's first Prime Minister, Nehru Ji, in 1964, and former Prime Minister Indira Ji, in 1967 and 1969, collaborated with America's CIA to install nuclear espionage equipment for China on Nanda Devi in the Himalayas. All the equipment was left there as the Americans fled. Isn't this the reason why cancer rates are rising among people living along the banks of the Ganga from Uttarakhand to Bengal? Is this the cause of glaciers melting in the Himalayan regions, cloudbursts, and cracks appearing in houses? In the Lok Sabha in 1978, then Prime Minister Morarji Desai Ji acknowledged this. Recently, the famous American newspaper The New York Times has prominently published this news. It is time to save our children." BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Slams Pakistan at UNGA Over Child Rights Violations, Hails Oeration Sindoor As Response To Cross-Border Terror.

The BJP MP linked the alleged CIA operation to long-term environmental and public health concerns, suggesting a possible connection between the abandoned nuclear device and rising cancer cases, melting glaciers, frequent cloudbursts, and structural damage reported in several Himalayan regions.

Earlier, on July 14, Dubey had also targeted the Congress party over the same issue, questioning the role of a missing American nuclear device near the Nanda Devi mountain and linking it to recent natural disasters in the country. In another post on X, the BJP MP shared a copy of a 1978 letter written by members of the United States Congress to the then US President. The letter expressed concern over a secret CIA operation in the Himalayas and the potential radioactive leakage from a plutonium-powered surveillance device believed to have been lost in the Himalayas.

The US lawmakers, according to Dubey, had urged their government to investigate the matter thoroughly and take responsibility if the claims regarding radioactive contamination were found to be true. He referred to a past CIA operation in the 1960s, which allegedly involved placing nuclear-powered surveillance equipment on the Nanda Devi peak to monitor Chinese activities. One such device reportedly went missing after being buried by an avalanche, raising concerns that it may have leaked radioactive material.

Dubey asked whether the Kedarnath disaster, the Teesta River flooding, melting glaciers in Gangotri and Yamunotri, and even the decreasing water level of the Ganga River could be linked to this incident. Dubey also alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had compromised national interests by surrendering to foreign powers, causing long-term harm to India's environment, farmers and future generations.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)