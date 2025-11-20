Deoghar, November 20: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has launched a scathing attack on the ongoing political controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in parts of the country alleging that opposition parties are attempting to manipulate voter bases and questioning the faith of Indian voters. Addressing at a public event in Deoghar, Dubey criticised opposition leaders and linked the debate around SIR to broader political strategies.

"They have been trying to form their government with Bangladeshi voters. They do not trust India's voters. SIR is the gift of Rajiv Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is not even able to fulfil his father's dreams," Dubey said. He further accused the opposition of spreading misinformation and of using administrative mechanisms such as SIR to create unnecessary confusion among the public. The MP from Godda emphasised that SIR is a legitimate system introduced to ensure transparency and accountability in administrative and electoral processes. According to him, any attempt to misrepresent SIR's purpose is politically motivated and aimed at undermining democratic institutions. He also reiterated that the BJP remains committed to strengthening systems that protect the rights and interests of genuine voters while curbing illegal or irregular practices. SIR in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission After BLO Dies by Suicide in Jalpaiguri, Alleges Unbearable Pressure of Ongoing Special Intensive Revision Work.

Speaking further, the MP highlighted that attempts to question the credibility of Indian voters by alleging dependence on foreign or illegal votes are baseless and divisive. He urged political parties to respect the democratic framework and focus on development-oriented governance rather than resort to fear-mongering or political theatrics. Dubey also praised the central and state administrations for implementing measures that enhance voter confidence and improve governance, stressing that the emphasis should be on transparency and proper functioning rather than politicisation of administrative processes. Assam To Undergo ‘Special Revision’ of Electoral Rolls Amid Unnotified NRC: What the Process Involves and Why It’s Unique Ahead of 2026 Polls.

Dubey said that opposition parties must acknowledge the legacy of leaders like Rajiv Gandhi and work within India's constitutional framework rather than trying to manipulate systems for short-term political gains. He called upon citizens to stay informed, participate responsibly in the democratic process, and support measures that strengthen the integrity of India's electoral and administrative systems.

