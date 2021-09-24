New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) surveillance and intelligence staff of the Indira Gandhi International Airport nabbed three passengers travelling with forged documents, said the force on Thursday.

On Wednesday the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport "noticed suspicious activities" of three passengers in the check-in area of terminal-3. They were intercepted and enquired by CISF surveillance staff.

Also Read | Nokia G50 Smartphone With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

During the integration, the accused were identified as Ashvin Kumar Shankarbhai Patel travelling along with his wife, Sudhaben Ashvin Kumar Patel and daughter, Srusthi Ashvinkumar Patel respectively, the CISF said in a statement.

On enquiry, the male passenger could not reply satisfactorily. On checking their travelling documents, the Canadian Visas affixed on their passports appeared to be faked.

Also Read | Itel A26 Affordable Phone With 5.7-inch HD+ Display Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details.

On suspicion, the matter was informed to the representative of the Canadian Embassy, who later confirmed that the visas affixed on the passports were faked and the same was cancelled.

Thereafter, all the above suspects along with their travelling documents were handed over to the Departure Assistant Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (AFRRO), IGI Airport for further action in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)