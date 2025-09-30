The Shimla Citizens' Forum on Monday staged a protest against the alleged increasing threat posed by stray dogs and monkeys in the city, (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Shimla Citizens' Forum on Monday staged a protest outside the office of the Shimla Deputy Commisioner, highlighting the increasing threat posed by stray dogs and monkeys in the city, particularly to children.

Addressing the media, Jagmohan Thakur, President of the Shimla Citizens' Forum, said the protest was part of a continuing effort to ensure immediate action from municipal authorities.

"We had protested on September 17, and today we have gathered again. Our primary objective is to urge the Municipal Corporation to take concrete measures. The House session of the Summer Hill ward council is scheduled this afternoon, where Councillor Virendra Thakur will raise this issue under the Point of Order," he said.

Thakur further emphasised that the menace is citywide and not limited to any particular area.

"Dog and monkey attacks are increasing every month. Children are the most vulnerable. We have gathered data from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, including cases of cat bites, which alone numbered 50 in August. Dog and monkey cases are even higher. We want the Municipal Corporation to adopt concrete measures during today's House session. If they fail, we will involve the public and take serious steps. This is not an individual issue but one affecting the entire city," he added.

Mayor of Shimla City, Surendra Chauhan, expressed agreement with the concerns raised.

"We acknowledge that the menace of stray dogs is rising. We have launched extensive vaccination and sterilisation drives, making Himachal Pradesh the first state to run such a campaign at this scale. Yet, despite our efforts, incidents of dog bites continue to rise, particularly among children. We will discuss this issue in the House and aim to find a joint solution," said Chauhan.

The Mayor also stressed the importance of public cooperation. "We have established feeding zones for stray animals. I urge citizens to feed animals only in designated zones. Social organisations also play a key role in controlling the issue. Everyone must work together to ensure the safety of children and tourists," he said.

The citizens' protest comes amid growing concerns from residents and tourists alike about attacks by stray dogs and monkeys in the city, which not only pose health risks but also affect Shimla's reputation as a safe tourist destination. (ANI)

