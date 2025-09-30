Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, in a drowning incident in Singapore. The 52-year-old legendary singer-musician went scuba diving where the accident occurred, leading to his death. Soon after his death, a video went viral showing him diving into the water with a life jacket on. Amid uproar after his sudden demise, Zubeen Garg’s body was brought back to Assam in India. A post-mortem was conducted twice to determine the cause of death and it was concluded to be drowning. Days after his funeral, another video has emerged showing Zubeen Garg in his last moments inside an ambulance. While the authenticity of the video is not known, leading media houses, including India Today, Republic World and Pratidin Time, have posted it and reported that it was the singer’s CPR video before his death. The video shows Zubeen Garg being administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) by a paramedic in Singapore to revive him after the drowning accident, but to no avail. Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg has demanded a thorough investigation into her husband’s death, questioning as to why he was not pulled out of water knowing his health condition. She also revealed that he did not know about the yacht party. Watch the video below and know the latest updates about the Zubeen Garg death case. Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

Zubeen Garg Given CPR Before His Death in Singapore – Watch Video:

Zubeen Garg’s Death: SIT Probe, Arrest and Other Case Updates

After Zubeen Garg’s sudden and mysterious death in Singapore, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be formed for a thorough probe into the incident. “In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam. I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police. The viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for detailed examination. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity,” Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on September 24. The Assam CM also said that if the SIT findings are not satisfactory, a CBI enquiry should be constituted. According to PTI, a 10-member SIT has been formed under Munna Prasad Gupta, Special DGP, Crime Investigation Department (CID). ‘When a Fighter Dies, a Hero Dies…’: Zubeen Garg’s Last Interview Video Condemning People Who Turned Him Into a ‘Machine’ Shows Late Assamese Singer in Deep Anguish (Watch).

Zubeen Garg Ambulance Video – Watch Video:

Why Was Zubeen Garg in Singapore? Who Are Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma?

Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the Northeast India Festival 2025. Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the festival has been under scrutiny after the singer’s death ahead of the event. Shyamkanu Mahanta been banned from hosting events in Assam. On September 25, the Assam Police SIT, led by Chief Investigation Officer Rosie Kalita, conducted a raid at Shyamkanu Mahanta’s residence in Guwahati. Shyamkanu Mahanta denied any wrongdoing, saying his name was being dragged into the case for “TRP purposes”.

Zubeen Garg Announces Singapore Event Days Before His Death - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubeen Garg (@zubeen.garg)

According to The Mint, Shyamkanu Mahanta is the younger brother of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, former DGP, Assam Police, currently serving as Chief Information Commissioner of Assam. Shyamkanu’s elder brother, Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, is the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University and previously served as Education Advisor to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam Police SIT also carried out a raid at the residence of Siddhartha Sharma, who was Zubeen Garg's manager. Reports suggest that between 55-60 first information reports (FIR) have been filed in the case with the police.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami Arrested

In a significant development in the case, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was on the yacht party with Zubeen Garg when the accident happened, has been arrested by the Assam Police. ANI reports that the CID had asked Shekhar Jyoti Goswami as well as actress Nishita Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta to appear before them on September 27. Nishita and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami appeared before the Assam CID on September 27, with Shekhar appearing on September 28 for a second round of questioning.

In another development, on September 24, protestors in Guwahati demanded the arrest of Dr Sanjive Narain, owner of the Prag News channel, who was present in Singapore during Zubeen Garg’s accident and took him to hospital. However, Narain denied involvement in the case and pledged full cooperation in the investigation.

Zubeen Garg’s Family Files Complaint With CID

Zubeen Garg’s family has filed a complaint with the Assam CID via email, seeking a probe into the incident in Singapore that led to the legendary singer’s death. According to PTI, the complaint has been signed by his wife Garima Saikia Garg, sister Palme Borthakur and uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur have requested a thorough CID investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. Zubeen Garg Death Case: ‘Ya Ali’ Singer’s Family Files Complaint With Assam CID Against His Manager Sidharth Sarma and North East India Festival Organiser for Negligence.

Garima Saikia Garg Demands Probe

Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances in Singapore that led to her husband’s death. According to PTI, after the 11th day rituals of Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg told the press, "We don't know what actually happened to Zubeen Garg. How it happened is still a mystery. We need answers. He was the victim of negligence, that much is certain. But why was a person like him neglected? We want all the answers. I have faith in the investigation."

Zubeen Garg's Wife's Appeal Day After His Death - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubeen Garg (@zubeen.garg)

She further questioned why he wasn’t saved by the people around him on the yacht, adding that Zubeen was not aware of a yacht party, or he would have told her. "Why did they not lift him from the water when they knew he was not in a condition to swim? They could have done so. It was very easy to distract him," she said. She added that his manager Siddhartha Sharma knew about his medical condition and his prescribed medicine for seizures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI, ANI, India Today, Republic World, Pratidin Time, The Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 02:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).