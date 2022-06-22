Palakkad, Jun 22 (PTI) Two persons, one of them a civil police officer (CPO), have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a mentally challenged man in Palakkad district of Kerala, police said on Wednesday.

The man died of a head injury on Tuesday after being allegedly beaten up by the two men -- who are brothers.

A senior police officer of the district said the brothers had got into an argument with the victim as the latter had allegedly used abusive language against them.

They were unaware of the victim being mentally challenged, the officer said.

According to CCTV visuals aired on TV channels, the brothers had blocked the victim's way with their bike and thereafter, one of them hit him on the leg with a cricket bat and then hit on the head following which he fell down.

Subsequently, the brothers took the man to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

The officer said the younger brother, who was the CPO, did not hit the victim with the bat and it was the elder one who did.

The officer said initially a case of unnatural death under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code was registered and now that the postmortem indicated that the head injury was the cause of death, appropriate provisions of law would be applied.

