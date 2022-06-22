Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, has officially launched the Book S 12.4-inch tablet. It is currently listed on the company's official websites in Germany, Spain, Netherlands, among others. Interested buyers can pre-order the tablet from June 30, 2022. The tablet will be available at EUR 600 (approximately Rs 49,300). Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

Xiaomi Book S comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For selfies and video calls, the tablet gets a 1080p front-facing camera and two microphones with Qualcomm's Aqstic echo cancellation and noise cancellation technology.

#XiaomiBookS 12.4" is slim, sleek, and includes the accessories you need to maximize your productivity. #SmartLivingForEveryone pic.twitter.com/5rwg7cBZNl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) June 22, 2022

In addition to this, the tablet features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroSD slot, Bluetooth v5.1 support, 13.4 hours of battery life. The device can be charged with the help of a 65W GaN speed charger, which can be purchased separately. It is important to note that the charger will be offered for free during the first two days of the sale. Moreover, a keyboard cover will be sold separately along with the Xiaomi Book S. The keyboard cover can be attached to the tablet via the pogo pins. The cover costs EUR 150 (approximately Rs 12,300).

