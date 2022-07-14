Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will inaugurate a digital museum in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

On this occasion, a seminar on '75 years of parliamentary democracy' will also be held by the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

"The purpose of the museum is to display the glorious political history of Rajasthan and also to make people aware of the political proceedings and arrangements," Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said.

A detailed description of the rights and roles of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition will also be displayed in this museum, along with the process of how bills are passed and become law.

