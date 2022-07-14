Mumbai, July 14: Even after Mumbai and its surrounding areas received incessant rains, the people in Thane are most likely to face a water shortage for the next three to four days as the heavy downpour has led to the overflowing of the Bhatsa dam.

According to a reports, the overflowing of Bhatsa Dam has caused waterlogging at the Pise filtration plant in Bhiwandi. The strainer at the plant has been clogged by silt and garbage and this has led to a shortage of water in the city.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vinod Pawar, deputy city engineer (water department) with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "There is a 20% low pressure water flow for supply within Thane city limits, where water comes from Bhatsa. This does not include Diva, Kalwa, and Mumbra areas."

Officials from the civic body said that the heavy rainfall over the last few days caused waterlogging near the Bhatsa dam. Besides, all waste, garbage and silt that got accumulated in the waterlogged areas have flowed towards the plant therby clogging it.

If reports are to be believed, the accumulated garbage and silt are making it difficult for officials to pump water. Thus, leading to an impact on the city's water supply.

"It is difficult to pump the water in such a situation, impacting the water flow for a few days. Due to water logging it is difficult to clear the garbage and silt, so it will take three to four days to clear. Only after the water recedes can we clear the strainer," an officer from the water department said.

The Thane municipal corporation, which draws water from the Pise plant at Bhatsa dam supplies approximately 220 million litres of water to all areas in its jurisdiction. While the water shortage is due to the clogging of strainer at the plant, locals said that the water cut issue is an everyday issue.

"Every week, at least for one day there is a shortage of water supply. This has become a constant thing irrespective of monsoon or any other season. Hence, we are not surprised when there are such announcements of low pressure water supply. We are told about repair works happening on a regular basis as the reason for such water supply issues," said Aditi Avinash, 28, a resident of Kolshet.

