India News | Clash Breaks out Between Lawyers, Toll Plaza Employees in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A clash broke out between some lawyers and employees of Barela toll plaza over the issuing of ticket in Jabalpur on Saturday.

According to the police, both parties have suffered injuries.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested on Allegations of Injuring Cow by Feeding Explosive-Mixed Eatables in Bilaspur.

"A clash broke out between some lawyers and toll plaza workers over the issuance of ticket. We came here upon receiving information. Both the parties have received injuries. Action will be taken," Barela Police Station SHO, Sushil Chouhan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)