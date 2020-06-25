Ayodhya, Jun 25 (PTI) Cleaning of carved stones for the Ram temple intensified in Ayodhya on Thursday with the help a Delhi firm.

The manager of the company, Snajay Jedia, said initially, they will be using water to remove the dust and moss that has settled on the stones.

We will be using high-quality and sophisticated chemicals, he said, adding that it will take three to four months for 15 specialist workers to complete the task.

The stones were carved over the years at a “karyashala” (workshop) established by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in 1990 here during the regime of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Annu Bhai Sompura, the manager of the workshop, said it will take at least nine months to shift the stones to the temple site.

The work on the construction of the temple started after a Supreme Court verdict paved a way for it last year.

