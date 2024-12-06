New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) As Islamist-led rebels are making further advances in Syria, India on Friday said it is closely following the situation in the Arab Republic.

The rebels have almost taken control of the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday after capturing much of Aleppo, the country's largest city.

Also Read | Chhatarpur Shocker: Class 12 Student Kills School Principal, Escapes with Accomplice on Victim’s Scooter.

Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Homs.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo Protest March: Farmers Suspend Foot March for Day After 'Jatha' Stopped at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, Police Fire Tear Gas Shells.

"There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations. Our mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security," he said.

Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a question at his weekly media briefing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)