Chhatarpur, December 6: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a Class XII student reportedly shot and killed his school principal on Friday afternoon. After committing the act, the student, accompanied by an associate, fled the scene using the principal's scooter, according to police sources.

Around 1:30 p.m., shots were fired near the entrance to the school restroom, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Agam Jain. The alleged shooter, accompanied by an accomplice who also studies at the same school, fled the scene using the principal's scooter. Love Betrayal in Madhya Pradesh: Twist in Couple's Suicide Pact as Youth Shoots Girlfriend, Then Changes His Mind in Chhatarpur.

At Dhamora Government Higher School, Principal SK Saxena (55) was fatally shot near the toilet area, according to district education officer RP Prajapati. Saxena, who had been the principal of the school for the past five years, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died instantly at the scene, Prajapati confirmed.

