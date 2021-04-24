Dehradun, Apr 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Saturday extended the closure of all its offices by three more days till Wednesday in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the state.

However, all officials and employees have been asked to remain at the headquarters from Monday onwards and keep their mobile phones switched on, so that they can be called to office whenever required.

The state government issued an order on April 22, closing all its offices for three days from April 23-25 for proper sanitisation of the premises.

The period has now been extended.

Uttarakhand recorded its highest single-day COVID fatalities with 81 deaths on Saturday as well as the highest surge in cases with 5,084 people testing positive for the viral disease.

