New Delhi, March 4: A cluster bus crashed through the wall of a cemetery in central Delhi's Khan Market area on Saturday morning, police said. Videos and pictures that show a major portion of the bus inside the cemetery are being circulated on social media.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 6 am. Only the driver and the conductor of the bus were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident, the officer said. Delhi Road Accident: MCD Truck Overturns in Anand Parbat Area; Four Killed.

Cluster Bus Rams Through Cemetery Wall:

#Delhi: A cluster bus broke the compound wall of Prithviraj Road Christian Cemetery and entered the graveyard this morning, damaging the wall and graves. Via @PrashantSoniNBT pic.twitter.com/dI17darzsv — NBT Dilli (@NBTDilli) March 4, 2023

The bus is being removed from the cemetery. A case under appropriate sections will be registered, the police added. Last month, three people were injured when a DTC bus hit a car before ramming into a subway crossing in west Delhi's Naraina, police said. Delhi Road Accident: Speeding MCD Truck Loses Balance and Topples on Labourers in Anand Parbat Area; Four Dead.

The driver, conductor and the marshal deployed on the bus were taken to the Metro hospital in Ranjit Nagar, the police had said.

