Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday called for collective efforts to restore Jammu and Kashmir as the country's premier tourist destination.

"It is the collective duty of the government and tourism stakeholders to restore Jammu and Kashmir's position as the country's pre-eminent tourist destination and ensure it remains so," Abdullah said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Centenary Celebrations of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan on June 28.

The chief minister was addressing the 'Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Revival Dialogue' organized jointly by the FICCI and the Department of Tourism, J&K, at the SKICC here.

"It is binding on us that we do everything in our power to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir goes back to its position as the pre-eminent tourist destination in the country and then stays there," he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Gang-Rape Case: TMC's Shashi Panja Urges BJP To Behave As Responsible Opposition in Aftermath of Gang Rape in Kasba Law College, Assures Strict Action Against All Accused (Watch Video).

Abdullah said the government is working on new initiatives focused primarily on improving the overall tourist experience.

Reflecting on the recent challenges, the chief minister recounted the sharp contrast between the optimism of April 21 and the downturn of April 22, referring to a sudden drop in tourist footfall following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"From flying over Dal Lake and seeing hundreds of shikaras to seeing none just days later, it was a brutal reminder that the past can intrude into our present and, God forbid, our future," he said.

Abdullah acknowledged the volatility that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed over the decades and emphasized the importance of resilience.

"Unlike most other places where tourism planning can be done for years ahead, here we plan week to week. But still we plan and we persist," he said.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the FICCI and the larger tourism fraternity for standing by Jammu and Kashmir in both good and challenging times.

Abdullah outlined efforts to broaden the tourism footprint in the region.

"We are working on a project called SPREAD, aimed at developing nine new tourist destinations in both Kashmir and Jammu, with expected support from multilateral funding agencies," he said.

The chief minister also emphasized the diversity of tourism opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We can't confine ourselves to three or four destinations. Jammu offers pilgrimage and border tourism. Kashmir offers scenic, cultural and adventure tourism. Together, we can build a more holistic tourism ecosystem," he said.

Discussing connectivity, Abdullah noted the transformative impact of railway infrastructure.

Traveling by train through tunnels and world's highest rail bridge into the valley is a breathtaking experience. We may not yet have a direct Delhi-Srinagar line, but that day isn't far, he said.

The chief minister also underscored the government's commitment to infrastructure development and niche tourism sectors.

"We are close to completing a world-class conference facility in Gulmarg to supplement venues like SKICC. Areas like MICE tourism, golf, film and destination weddings are vital components of our future strategy," he said.

Abdullah urged the tourism fraternity to be active partners.

"We value your support, suggestions, and most importantly your criticism when needed. Together, we can build a resilient and vibrant tourism sector that not only brings visitors but makes them want to return," he said.

The chief minister on the occasion launched a book 'Golfing in Paradise' authored by Atul Dir, celebrating Jammu and Kashmir's growing appeal as a premier golf tourism destination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)